Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $435.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.90 million to $436.80 million. Lumentum posted sales of $402.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $7.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.