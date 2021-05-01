Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.89. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

