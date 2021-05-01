Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $13,832,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $161,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

