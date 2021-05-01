Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $463.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

