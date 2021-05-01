Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.45). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SWTX stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. 181,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,156,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

