Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $53.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.47 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $222.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NYSE VCRA opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $181,600.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.