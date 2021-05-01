Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.16. Allegion posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 154,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

