Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 401,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

