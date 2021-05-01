Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENB remained flat at $$38.57 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

