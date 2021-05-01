Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.22. 2,935,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,197. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

