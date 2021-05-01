Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $602.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.40 million. Masonite International reported sales of $551.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,472. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.76.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

