Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paya.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

