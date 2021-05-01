Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

