Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $44.50

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

