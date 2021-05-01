Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $45.21

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 3,463,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

