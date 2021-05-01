Brokerages Set Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Target Price at $14.13

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 2,589,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

