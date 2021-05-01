Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $41.00

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 422,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

