Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $275.42

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,020. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $361.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

