Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

