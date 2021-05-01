Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $23.85

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE OVV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.93. 3,261,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

