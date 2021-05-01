Brokerages Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $5.00

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

