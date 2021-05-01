Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $70.38

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

POSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 481,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,921. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.83.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.