Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $9.69

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 138,159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 324,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

