Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

