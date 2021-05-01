Brokers Offer Predictions for Facebook, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

