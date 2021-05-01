Brokers Offer Predictions for Tecsys Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TCS stock opened at C$45.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$652.67 million and a PE ratio of 116.59. Tecsys has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$66.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

