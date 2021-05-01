Brokers Offer Predictions for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.