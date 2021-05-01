Brokers Set Expectations for EQT Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

EQT stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

