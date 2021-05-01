Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.