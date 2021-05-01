BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $335,209.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00287029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.84 or 0.01083051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.00726064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,363.76 or 0.99909149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.