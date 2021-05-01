BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.84. BTCS shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 466,729 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

