Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 3,427 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

