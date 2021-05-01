Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.