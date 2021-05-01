Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,721 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

