Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 362,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 87,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 125,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

