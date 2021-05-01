Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 7,804 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

