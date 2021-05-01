Burger Swap Trading Up 216.7% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.72 or 0.00020405 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $141.50 million and approximately $175.79 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 216.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00823187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

