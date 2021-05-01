Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director John P. Ducrest Acquires 4,550 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $494.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 50.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.