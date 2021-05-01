Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $876.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

