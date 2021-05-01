Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

COG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,886. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

