Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

