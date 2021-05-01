Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

