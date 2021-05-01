Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

