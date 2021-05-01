California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

