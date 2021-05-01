Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Calix has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

