Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

CPT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $120.48. 1,015,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,846. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

