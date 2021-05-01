Cameron Pearce Purchases 100,000 Shares of Blencowe Resources plc (LON:BRES) Stock

Blencowe Resources plc (LON:BRES) insider Cameron Pearce bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).
LON BRES opened at GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.71. Blencowe Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99.
