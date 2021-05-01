Cameron Pearce Purchases 100,000 Shares of Blencowe Resources plc (LON:BRES) Stock

Blencowe Resources plc (LON:BRES) insider Cameron Pearce bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

LON BRES opened at GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.71. Blencowe Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources plc intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017. Blencowe Resources plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Rugby, the United Kingdom.

