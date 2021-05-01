Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenable by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

