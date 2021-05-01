Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 357.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

