Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

