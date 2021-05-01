Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

